Episode 333 - Fire Emblem Estranged Marriage

That gang's back at it again with Fire Emblem Engage impressions. Plus Vengeful Guardian Moonrider, Demon's Souls, and VR talk. We wrap up the show with ranking the 2023 slate of Nintendo games!

OOOoooweee it's Fire Emblem Engage week, Jimmies!

That's right, a new Fire Emblem is here and both Alex and Perry played it. Pretty early thoughts so don't get your expectations too high, but we're having a pretty good time so far. Alex also played Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, and then Casey led some talk about Demon's Souls and VR.

After the break, we go over the games currently announced for Switch in 2023 before ranking our excitement level 1-10. Some neat stuff coming out soon!

