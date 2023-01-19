Episode 332 - The 2022 Jimmie Awards

The National Treasure himself joins us once again for the Annual Jimmie Awards, brought to you by Jerruh's Prolific Sack!

Finally, it's here. It's time for the episode we've all been waiting for. It's time for our big Game of the Year episode -- wooooooooooooooooo!!! And even better, our buddy Justin Nation from Nindie Spotlight joins us!!! Make sure to check out one of Justin's thousands of reviews!

I know we've been doing some shorter episodes lately, so we hope you enjoy this 2 hour behemoth that's all GOTY all the time. For this year's awards, we got each of our Top 5 games. In between those, we have individual awards (Biggest Disappointment, Honorable Mentions, etc.) and our listener-voted Jimmies. At the end of the show, we decide Talk Nintendo's Game of the Year! Who's it gonna be???

Thanks for listening as always, and we can't wait for next (this?) year's show!!! Also, be sure to start playing Undertale -- we're going to be covering it for next month's I Demand You.

