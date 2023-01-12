Episode 331 - The New Bad Days

We got games and Jimmie awards for you this week! NeverAwake, Final Fantasy 1 Pixel Remaster, plus a series of Quick Bites and then we get into some Jimmie Nominations and Poll Time!

Hey everybody! It's Talk Nintendo Time! We were gonna do Game of the Year (tm) stuff this week but we're a man down. As such, it's time for Alex and Perry to pick up the mantle!

A lotta, lotta games in the first half. Perry talked about a cool new shmup on eShop called NeverAwake, and also had a bunch of quick bites including Mom Hid My Game. Alex had a bunch of quick bites of his own; he talked Final Fantasy 1 Pixel Remaster, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Chained Echoes, and more!

After the break, we got two more segments for you. First, the duo came up with a few Jimmie Awards that you, the listeners, will be able to vote for on Twitter starting tomorrow. Then: Poll Results Time! What was your Nintendo Game of the Year for 2022?

