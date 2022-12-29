Episode 329 - It’s Pronounced Aether

It's the end of the year, so that can only mean one thing. Yessir, the J-Man is here to tackle our 2023 predictions as well as a plethora of games including Sports Story, Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core and much more!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Ooooweeeeee! It’s predictions week! That can only mean one thing: It’s Michael time!

Jordan “The J-Man” “Michael” Rudek joins us for our big 2023 predictions episode. In the second half of the show, we go over our guesses for the upcoming year and see how close we got on last year’s predictions.

Before that, we got games. Games discussed include Picross X, The Outbound Ghost, Sports Story, Sail Forth, the Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core remaster, and Melatonin.

At the end of the episode, we announce our next I Demand You (which will also probably be a Thirsty Mage crossover episode)! You have to listen to the show to find out which game it is, but it’s a good un!

It's the end of the year, so that can only mean one thing. Yessir, the J-Man is here to tackle our 2023 predictions as well as a plethora of games including Sports Story, Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core and much more!https://t.co/wqvCJrehLg pic.twitter.com/2ZCk3MJKvK — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) December 30, 2022

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!