Episode 328 - Game Bver

Happy Holidays from us to you! As per tradition, we do the ol' gift exchange. That's not all though, cause we also talk some games!

JEEEERRRRRY CHRISTMAS! Merry Christmas to all, but especially to us because on this episode of Talk Nintendo Podcast, we’re opening presents!

Who’s getting coal, and who’s opening up a copy of Fifa 18 on the Nintendo Switch (which is more or less the same thing as opening Fifa 23 on the Nintendo Switch)? You’ll find out in the first half of the show. That’s right – no need to wait for mom to finish breakfast.

After that, GAMES!!! We got a series of quick bites for ya. Perry is loving Atari 50 and really liking Jitsu Squad. Meanwhile, Alex has continued his quest to play every Nintendo Switch game. This week, he has Front Mission 1st: Remake, Lil Gator Game, and more Chained Echoes.

Next week we got predictions with the J-Man, Jordan “Michael” Rudek, himself! Who wins and who loses??? Anyway, happy holidays!

