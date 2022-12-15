Episode 327 - All I Can Say is WoW

No Casey? Thank god#. We got plenty to cover with Dragon Quest Treasures, Inscryption, River City Girls, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope AND Chained Echoes. Oh and News Talk Without Casey Gibson.

Casey is off literally playing World of Warcraft, but he doesn't play video games anymore so we should let him have his fun when he can(#). No matter, because Jerry and Balex are on the case with a two man show about games, games and more games!

Alex has four games for us this week. He tells us all about Dragon Quest Treasures, Chained Echoes (don't sleep on this one), Inscryption's new Switch port, and River City Girls 2. Perry, meanwhile, has been playing Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. A little deeper in, he's lovin it!

After the break, we have The News With Casey Gibson (ironic...), which features headlines from The Game Awards including that weird Bayonetta thing, Final Fantasy remasters coming to Switch, and why Yuji Naka can't get a break.

