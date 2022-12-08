Episode 326 - Fat Rolling

The boys are at it with Papetura, Portal and Portal 2, Black Mesa, and some early Sparks of Hope impressions. Plus we got Poll time and some good ol fashioned Listener Mail!

We got a shorter one this week. Just chilling, kind of between big games/news things happening (Call of Duty stuff and Yuji Naka getting re-arrested happened mere hours after we finished recording). Anyway, let’s see what we got for ya!

We start with Perry’s thoughts on Papetura, an adventure game newly released on Switch with GORGEOUS stop motion-y papercraft visuals. We then jump to Alex, who gives a smattering of thoughts on Portal, Portal 2, and Black Mesa. We then jump back to Perry, who really likes Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. We close the show on a Poll Time (open prompt) about backlogs and a fun game submitted to us by a listener.

The boys are at it with Papetura, Portal and Portal 2, Black Mesa, and some early Sparks of Hope impressions. Plus we got Poll time and some good ol fashioned Listener Mail!https://t.co/EiLUg52fKE pic.twitter.com/jPyZaznf0V — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) December 9, 2022

