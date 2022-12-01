Episode 325 - Does PayPal Work?

The gang is back together! We got a full crew and a full slate of quick bites. We go a bit more in depth with Sonic Frontiers and Arcade Paradise plus Jerruh hits us with a Number Trivia!

Casey is back after WEEKS of excuses(#), so all three boys are here to discuss games, games, and more games!

Perry brings us some quick bites in the form of Mario Party, Kukoos: Lost Pets, and Rogue Legacy 2. Casey, meanwhile, talks to us about Persona 5 Royal, and Alex brings to the table Sonic Frontiers, Arcade Paradise, and Wobbledogs.

But that's not all, jimbos and jimbettes! Perry surprised us with Number Trivia all about the Pokemon series. Look forward to Alex, unprompted, saying how many Pokemon were introduced each generation, from memory (he -- I -- forgot Gen 4; I think it's like 110-120?).

We close on a Bayonetta 3 Poll Time and the briefest discussion about the new Mario Bros. Movie trailer. Good stuff!

