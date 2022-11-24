We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 324 - Disrespectfully Disagree

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - November 24, 2022, 9:30 pm EST
Jerruh and Balex back at it again with Yoshi's Crafted World, Kirby Star Allies, McPixel and some Pokemon Violet!

Another week and that Jim Broni misses another week! But no worries, Jerruh and Balex get down to business with a plethora of games for you on this Thanksgiving week!

