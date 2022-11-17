Episode 323 - Full Financial Might

Games... too many games! We fit Bayonetta 3, Yoshi's Crafted World, Shatter Remastered, Atari 50, Run Box Run, Lunistice, and Rogue Legacy 2 all into just over an hour of Talk Nintendo goodness.

We're down a Casey this week, but worry not because Alex and Perry are here to talk about SEVEN, yes SEVEN games over the next hour.

They are, in order of appearance: Bayonetta 3 (Alex), Yoshi's Crafted World (Perry), Shatter Remastered (Perry), Atari 50 (Alex), Run Box Run (Perry), Lunistice (Perry), and Rogue Legacy 2 (Alex). We also have some random chats around the margins like the state of Sonic the Hedgehog and The Game Awards nominees being announced. Dense show this week!

Also, no stinger this week so don't even bother checking (Alex).

