Talk Nintendo

Episode 322 - X Radio Trivia Volume Six

by Perry Burkum, Michael Cole, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - November 10, 2022, 6:48 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

It's the best time of the year... only slightly delayed. TYP joins the boys for our annual Talk Nintendo Podcast x Radio Trivia episode!

Albeit a week late, everyone's favorite episode of the year is finally upon us. Join us alongside TYP for another fun rendition of Radio Trivia featuring four wonderful game selections for you to guess on!

