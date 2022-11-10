Episode 322 - X Radio Trivia Volume Six

It's the best time of the year... only slightly delayed. TYP joins the boys for our annual Talk Nintendo Podcast x Radio Trivia episode!

Albeit a week late, everyone's favorite episode of the year is finally upon us. Join us alongside TYP for another fun rendition of Radio Trivia featuring four wonderful game selections for you to guess on!

