Episode 321 - Four Nights at Freddy's

Classic Cast Alert! The OG boys talk Bayonetta 3, Persona 5 Royal, Grapple Dog, and some of your listener mail!!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Jerruh and Carseat classic episode here for your enjoyment. We talk some new hotness with the likes of Bayonetta 3 and Persona 5 Royal. Plus Jerruh gives us the downlow on the wonderfully looking Grapple Dog. Then we wrap it up with listener mail from the homies!

Classic Cast Alert! The OG boys talk Bayonetta 3, Persona 5 Royal, Grapple Dog, and some of your listener mail!!https://t.co/js7jxJYlWH pic.twitter.com/3X0g8TEarU — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) November 3, 2022

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!