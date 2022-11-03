We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 321 - Four Nights at Freddy's

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - November 3, 2022, 7:51 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

Classic Cast Alert! The OG boys talk Bayonetta 3, Persona 5 Royal, Grapple Dog, and some of your listener mail!!

Jerruh and Carseat classic episode here for your enjoyment. We talk some new hotness with the likes of Bayonetta 3 and Persona 5 Royal. Plus Jerruh gives us the downlow on the wonderfully looking Grapple Dog. Then we wrap it up with listener mail from the homies!

