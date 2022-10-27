Episode 320 - Because It Was Thursday

We got the full crew, if only for a little while! We get into some quick hits of Nier Automata and Sophstar as well as some meater discussions on Mario and Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Persona 5 Royal and everyone's favorite, Call of Duty.

Casey is back and it looks like we have a full show...but Perry left 20 minutes in to be a good hubby. LOL.

Alex got Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, so we spent about 20 minutes breaking it down for you. Seems like it's a great sequel but some folks will still prefer the first game. We also got bites big and small in the form of Nier: Automata, Sophstar, Persona 5 Royal, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare/Modern Warfare II (the new ones). We close on some Listener Mail and Dunkin Donuts talk.

Radio Trivia crossover next week woop woop!

Also thanks to @REDARTGAMES for the awesome giveaway! pic.twitter.com/T6iMkepUrI — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) October 27, 2022

