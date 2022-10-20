Episode 319 - Babynetta

No Casey? No problem, we got Josh#. We get into a whole bunch of games starting with Atari Mania and get into Tunic, Pilotwings 64, Scorn, and A Plague Tale before wrapping it up with a good ol' fashioned Poll Results Time!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Casey is out this week so our buddy Josh bravely stepped in to fill his shoes. On the docket, a lot of what we've been playing!

At the front of the show, we talk about propane grilling and Mike Judge media (could you expect anything else from the Propane Maniacs???). After about 20 minutes we enter the bulk of the show: the games.

We start out with Atari Mania, an interesting-but-flawed take on WarioWare using old Atari games. Josh then tells us about Tunic, that cool action-puzzly-Zelda-y game that just dropped on Switch. Perry gives us some quick bites (A-HUM) RE: Pilotwings 64 and Nier A Tomato, and Alex closes us out on Scorn and A Plague Tale: Innocence (plus some early thoughts on its sequel, which came out this week!).

We close on a hype check Poll Results Time for the Mario + Rabbids sequel dropping this week.

Next week: Radio Trivia annual crossover! Wooooooooooooooooo!

No Casey? No problem, we got Josh#. We get into a whole bunch of games starting with Atari Mania and get into Tunic, Pilotwings 64, Scorn, and A Plague Tale before wrapping it up with a good ol' fashioned Poll Results Time!https://t.co/iLAxPWq0Aq pic.twitter.com/EZt54BIztR — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) October 21, 2022

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!