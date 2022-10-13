Episode 318 - The Honeymoon is Over

The gangs back together and with it is a brand new baby, but don't worry he's still his normal game playing self. We got Nier Automata, Cuphead DLC, a bunch of Devolver Demos plus our Mario Movie trailer impressions!

Balex is back this week -- now a husband -- but we could only afford to give him a week off because the video game train never stops. Choo choo!

After some wedding talk, Perry gives some initial thoughts of NieR: Automata on Switch. Sounds like it's a pretty good port! Alex then talks about two Devolver Digital demos on Steam: Gunbrella and Stick it to the Stickman. Casey closes out game talk with that Cuphead DLC.

After that, we talk about the The Super Mario Bros. Movie movie trailer. Good voices, we think! We also talk about the absence of Charles Martinet and Alex goes off on a mini-tangent. We close on Poll Time: What's a perfect video game?

