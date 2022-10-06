Episode 317 - I Now Pronounce You Baby And Wife

With Balex away getting hitched, the OG cast takes a look at the rest of the years releases and what we're most excited about! Oh and we got some Nontendo business to attend to as well.

Well with no Alex it's a light week, not only being down a man, but being down a man who plays every game under the sun, plus watches 20 hours of anime, plus works a full time job (allegedly). But Casey and Perry talk some Nontendo and take a look at what's coming out this year and pick our top 3 we're most excited for!

