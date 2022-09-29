Episode 316 - Matt Busby, Dig It

With Cassidy out we take the chance to have a good ol' fashioned Mystery History! Plus we talk more Return to Monkey Island, Shovel Knight Dig and... Cyberpunk? Plus plus your Listener Mail!

We're down a Casey this week so we have a classic Talk Nintendo Podcast episode with original hosts Alex and Perry.

Just kidding, except about the fact that Alex and Perry run the show this week. We jump right into new business with some talk about Shovel Knight Dig, the new title from Nitrome and Yacht Club Games. After that, we discuss R--MYSTERY HISTORY!!! Perry quizzes Alex on a game and Alex walks through the entirety of a Nintendo console's library. We close on Return to Monkey Island final thoughts and some Cyberpunk 2077.

Closing the show: listener mail! We take a letter all about games helping you through tough times.

