Episode 314 - Fire Emblem Married

Oooooweeeeee! Nothing better than a Nintendo Direct, especially a beefy one! We dive into everything announced plus we got fresh Splatoon 3 impressions and thoughts!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

OOWEE it's Nintendo Direct week! And it's not a pain in the butt Wednesday Direct so we could actually record at the usual time!

We start the show with some Splatoon 3 talk; Alex and Perry have both been playing it, and both boys really like it! We then follow it up with a bit of State of Play chat (you're welcome for that Yakuza 0 music) before jumping right into the juice. This Nintendo Direct had Fire Emblem, Pikmin, a Zelda title, and a fitness game starring characters from a popular retro manga. The Poll Time is all about grading the Direct.

Oooooweeeeee! Nothing better than a Nintendo Direct, especially a beefy one! We dive into everything announced plus we got fresh Splatoon 3 impressions and thoughts!https://t.co/7hYfPKUWNM pic.twitter.com/2VJL2XMjFM — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) September 15, 2022

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!