Episode 313 - Queen Of A Certain Nature

It's spoilercast time for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, but before that we got something for those who want nothing to do with the spoils! We talk The Messenger, Katana Zero, and some Breath of the Wild to satiate your Talk Nintendo needs!

Talk Nintendo Podcast is here, and today's episode is about family.

What do we mean? Well, you have to listen to our Xenoblade Chronicles 3 spoiler discussion to find out! That's not all we got, though. We start the episode with what we've been playing. Alex talks about two Devolver hits, Katana ZERO and The Messenger. Perry then tells us a bit about his Breath of the Wild replay, and we also talk about other random stuff like McDonald's orders.

Then, Xenoblade! We cover the overall narrative (including the ending), how the game stacks up in the series, and more! We also have a few of your thoughts on the game via this week's Poll Time.

