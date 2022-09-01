Episode 312 - Josh’s Voicemail

No Xeno talk this week, we swear! But we do talk a lil Splatoon, Midnight Fight Express, and Zelda Minish Cap before we dive into some listener mail!!

No Xenoblade 3 talk this week, promise. Don't get too happy, because we're doing a spoilercast next week. Woo!

This week, we're doing some new business and a bit of listener mail. Perry has quick bites about Splatoon 3 and Avenging Spirit, Alex has a ticket to the Midnight Fight Express, and Casey is knee deep in Minish Cap. For emails, Chariot asks us about Bayonetta 3's Naive Angel Mode and Josh has a voicemail about Zelda Dungeons. Thanks guys!

