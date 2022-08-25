Episode 311 - Spider Offseer

More Xenoblade Chronicles 3 talk? You bet! But don't worry we got some Mystery History plus a tantalizing Poll Time to boot!

Are you sick of hearing about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 yet? I hope not, because we talked about it so much it has its own jingle now!

This week's episode is short but dense (a Balex-style situation). We open with some hellos that touch on exercise and VR, and follow it up with a Mystery History! Casey hosted the game this time, which is unbelievable. After that, how does 18 more minutes on Xenoblade sound?

Poll Time: Is this a good year for new games or nah?

