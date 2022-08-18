Episode 310 - Splatoon One Point Two

The gangs all together and what else would we talk about other than Xenoblade 3?! Well we do cover some Frogun, Arcade Paradise, and Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Title. Plus some fun Splatoon related Poll results!

It seems like an oddity when all three of our hosts can be on the same podcast episode at the same time, but the stars aligned and we got a full crew!

We once again talk about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for like 30 minutes (Case and Perry are in like Chapter 4 as of this recording, Balex beat it) but that's not all! We follow it with talk about Frogun, Arcade Paradise, and Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey-. Long title, right? Reminds me of when the ATHF movie was called "Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters."

Poll Time this week is about Splatoon 3. What's your hype level?

