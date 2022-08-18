We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 310 - Splatoon One Point Two

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - August 18, 2022, 7:21 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

The gangs all together and what else would we talk about other than Xenoblade 3?! Well we do cover some Frogun, Arcade Paradise, and Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Title. Plus some fun Splatoon related Poll results!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

It seems like an oddity when all three of our hosts can be on the same podcast episode at the same time, but the stars aligned and we got a full crew!

We once again talk about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for like 30 minutes (Case and Perry are in like Chapter 4 as of this recording, Balex beat it) but that's not all! We follow it with talk about Frogun, Arcade Paradise, and Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey-. Long title, right? Reminds me of when the ATHF movie was called "Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters."

Poll Time this week is about Splatoon 3. What's your hype level?

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement