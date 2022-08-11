Episode 309 - The Guy with the Gall

Down the most beautiful boy, we ask the man with the sexiest voice to join us (yes, I know this will make you uncomfortable Josh)! We talk Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Mario Kart 8 DLC, a fascinating SNES story, and we even play some Number Trivia!

*Checks email for thread* ....Oh that's right, no Balex once again. He'll manage to send in a nice lil stinger, but won't buck up when it comes to writing a little article for you guys. I guess it is to be expected from someone who hails from Massachusetts.

Since we're down a man, we figured might as well tap into the next worst state and ask our friend Josh to step up to the plate. Fortunately for us, he managed to do better than the Braves did against the Mets, if only barely#.

We got plenty to dive into kicking off with everyone's favorite, Number Trivia! Then we talk about our progress in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, our impressions on Mario Kart 8's latest DLC release, and we touch into some fascinating news straight from the SNES era.

