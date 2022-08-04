Episode 308 - Agnus and Mildred

I hope you like JRPGs because we're talking about em this episode. Mainly a hefty serving of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, but Balex tosses in a lil Live A Live talk to boot!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

We got a short show this week but don't you DARE think we have nothing to talk about! It's Xenoblade Chronicles 3 week!

That's right folks, Xenoblade's latest entry came out and we've all played it for several hours. We spent 40 minutes talking about the game this week, and I get the feeling it might not be the last time we do that. After, Alex gives some thoughts on Live A Live (Live A Evil???) since he just beat it. Good game!

It's a JRPG podcast episode -- call us The Thirsty Mage, why dontcha!!!

I hope you like JRPGs because we're talking about em this episode. Mainly a hefty serving of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, but Balex tosses in a lil Live A Live talk to boot!https://t.co/z6wWda5Byd pic.twitter.com/U1jhOCQJ0b — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) August 4, 2022

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!