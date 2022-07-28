We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 307 - Return To The Golden Era

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - July 28, 2022, 7:13 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

Alex is absent from class, so that means the OG boys are back at it! We got Final Fantasy VI and River City Saga Three Kingdoms talk. Plus another eShop Round up and your listener mail!

Alex is truly unbelievable. Dude doesn't show up for recording and then has the gall to not even write an article about what we talked about while he was gone. Shesh!

