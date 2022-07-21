Episode 306 - Thick Keanu Reeves

Games, games, games baby! Plenty to talk about including River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, Klonoa 2. Final Fantasy VI, Endling - Extinction is Forever, and super mystery game you won't want to miss hearing out on. Plus we dive into the mailbag!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

There are so many games and we can't stop playing them! That's right, it's another "What we've been playing is half the episode" episode!

We start out with River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, the new Kunio-kun game on Switch. We follow that with Klonoa 2, Final Fantay VI, Endling - Extinction is Forever, and...Gangsta Magic???

We follow it up with a couple Listener Mails about revisiting old games and 2022 Nintendo announcements. For Poll Time: Is the Nintendo Switch powerful enough in 2022?

Games, games, games baby! Plenty to talk about including River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, Klonoa 2. Final Fantasy VI, Endling - Extinction is Forever, and a super mystery game you won't want to miss hearing out on.



Plus we dive into the mailbag!https://t.co/7sjpnzVPIp pic.twitter.com/EqvDda7PVf — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) July 21, 2022

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!