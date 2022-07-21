We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 306 - Thick Keanu Reeves

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - July 21, 2022, 7:08 pm EDT
Games, games, games baby! Plenty to talk about including River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, Klonoa 2. Final Fantasy VI, Endling - Extinction is Forever, and super mystery game you won't want to miss hearing out on. Plus we dive into the mailbag!

There are so many games and we can't stop playing them! That's right, it's another "What we've been playing is half the episode" episode!

We start out with River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, the new Kunio-kun game on Switch. We follow that with Klonoa 2, Final Fantay VI, Endling - Extinction is Forever, and...Gangsta Magic???

We follow it up with a couple Listener Mails about revisiting old games and 2022 Nintendo announcements. For Poll Time: Is the Nintendo Switch powerful enough in 2022?

