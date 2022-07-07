Episode 304 - WarioWareiors

We sub out Casey for Neal and talk a whole bunch of games! On the docket is Cuphead DLC, Tetris Effect, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Live A Live Demo and more.

Hello and welcome to a brand new installment of Nintendo News -- wait, wrong podcast!

You can't blame me for thinking it though, because today's podcast is two-thirds classic Nintendo News Report hosts. Casey is moving or some crap so he can't be on this episode, and to fill his shoes this episode we have Nintendo World Report Owner/Dad Neal Ronaghan!

Good show this week (they haven't been too bad lately IMO). After like, 15 minutes of food talk, we have a show that's exclusively new business and Poll Results Time. We have talk of Cuphead DLC The Delicious Last Course, Tetris Effect, Sonic Origins, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and the Live A Live demo.

Poll Time is an open prompt: Halfway through the year, what are your GOTYs? BTW, big thanks to Neal for joining us. You can hear him on Connectivity, another NWR podcast, most weeks!

