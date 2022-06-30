Episode 303 - Live A Evil

The boys dive into all the latest news from the Nintendo Direct Mini!

99 Nintendo Directs and a general ain't one...not that there's anything wrong with that!

This week on the agenda, we talk about Tuesday's Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. Some pretty good stuff there, right? This week's Poll Results Time seemed to think so! Highlights include Persona, the Live a Live demo and Mario + Rabbids, but we went over pretty much all the headlines.

That's, of course, after food talk and what we've been playing. Perry played Pocky & Rocky Reshrined, and Alex (Big Hoss) had some early-ish thoughts about Sekiro. Lot of random sidechat on this episode even by TNP standards. Pretty fun!

