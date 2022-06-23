Episode 302 - I’m Taking the Goose Down

We got a fun episode this week featuring an interview with the developer behind Neon White. Don't fret, we got games to talk about too, even if they're Nontendo#

Big episode this week -- we got another developer interview coming your way!

Before that though, we start things off with chat about water, whether or not to kill bugs, Mountain Dew, and food. We then have an abbreviated, Nontendo-themed segment about what we've been playing. Casey checked out Returnal thanks to the new PlayStation Plus, and Alex is nearing the end on Fallout: New Vegas (Note: I've since beaten it. Great game!).

After the break, Alex is joined by game developer and musician Ben Esposito, who directed the just-released speedrunning FPS Neon White (if you heard last week's show, you know Alex had glowing thoughts on the title). We chat about how Neon White came to be, its many inspirations, why there are so many good games about death, sequel potential (no plans right now), and more! It was an awesome chat -- thanks so much to Ben for joining us.

We close the show on Poll Results Time: How are you liking Mario Strikers: Battle League so far?

