Episode 301 - Beautiful Joe

We start the march to the next 300 episodes with a fun one. We get into Neon White, Wonder Boy Collection, Ys IX, plus much more!

We're onto the next 300 episodes, and boy does it feel good. Speaking of which, this episode came out pretty good! Let's get into it.

After our typical banter, Alex starts us off with Neon White, a speedrunning first-person shooter that he recommends with confidence. Perry also recommends the new Wonder Boy Collection with confidence, and Casey seems like he will ultimately recommend Ys IX: Monstrum Nox with confidence. We end our new business with the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes demo, which seems to be doing an Age of Calamity thing?

We also talked about Mario Strikers: Battle League, and why none of us have bought it.

After the break, we have THE NEWS WITH CASEY GIBSON, which is more or less a chance to talk loosely about the not-E3 presentations from this past week. For Poll Time: What's a game on your bucket list you haven't played yet?

