Episode 300 - More Like 300 Minutes

The Big 3-0-0 is here and with it comes plenty to talk about. We have a plethora of your favorite segments from Talk Nintendo's History including I Demand You - Skyward Sword edition plus Listener Mail, Voice Mails, eShop and more!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

THIS! IS! TALK NINTENDO PODCAST!

We're on Episode 300! Woooo! Didn't think we'd make it this far, did you? Neither did we. Anyway, we got a giant show for you -- roughly two shorter episodes long! Let's not beat around the bush, there's much to discuss.

We started things out with Dark Arts, Craigslist Roundup, and a non-tendo themed what we've been playing. Alex gives scattered thoughts on Prey 2017 and Citizen Sleeper, and Casey tells us about the strange world of Diablo Immortal (more like IMMORAL!). We then jump into eShop Roundup and an enormous Listener Mail that includes a few of your voicemails.

*comes back up for air* And that's not all!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!