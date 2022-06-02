Episode 299 - Cheater and the Champ

The boys are gearing up for the big 300, but that doesn't take away from a fun one this week. We got Fantasy Life, Kao The Kangaroo (or Cow the Kangaroo depending on who you ask), Card Shark and Jerruh brings his famous Number Trivia to the table!

We went loosey goosey this week for our pre-300 episode. No break, no poll, no eShop Roundup. Instead, we got some fun games and a little Number Trivia!

Casey starts out with some discussion of Fantasy Life, a cool RPG/sim from the 3DS. We also take the chance to discuss Level-5, and how a promising future gaming titan crashed and burned. Alex has two review code games for us this week: Kao the Kangaroo and Card Shark. He and Perry agree that Kao is a charming 3D platformer with a lot of issues. Alex's thoughts on Card Shark, meanwhile, are more positive (it's a game about CHEATIN).

Our last thing on the docket is Number Trivia! What's Number Trivia, you ask? IDK! (Alex wrote this)

Be sure to send us listener emails because we got a BIG segment coming for episode 300 next week. We record Sunday, so get 'em in by then!

