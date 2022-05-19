Episode 297 - Just Like Our Marriage

Every once in a while we're blessed by the gods that Perry can't make the show and today our prayers have been answered. Don't worry Cassidy and Crystal Thirty hold it down with plenty of games including Switch Sports, Opus, Soundfall and more!

Perry is out this week so Alex and Casey join together for a show about nindies, hype, and more!

After a bit of wedding talk, the boys go into what they've been playing. In Casey's Corner, we got some talk about Mario Golf on the N64, Nintendo Switch Sports' ridiculous split-screen multiplayer, and a Mario Party Superstars check-in. Alex, meanwhile, has been playing Deadcraft, Soundfall, and Opus: Echo of Starsong.

In the second half of the show, double Poll Results Time!!! For the first: What is the most hyped you've been for a game, and did it live up to your expectations? And the second: What game are we playing for 300's I Demand You? Spoiler: It's Skyward Sword! Play along with us and join the Discord, where we got our own dedicated chat.

