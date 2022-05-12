Episode 296 - Sad, Violent Nightmares

We got games on deck! Switch Sports, Mighty Goose, Nightmare Reaper, and Vesper to name a few. Plus we have some news and poll results to discuss!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Casey is out because he's busy being a new husband, so Alex and Perry are here to save the day with a long show.

We start out the show talking about pizza, all-you-can-eat meat, and Better Call Saul. Pivoting into the games we've been playing, Perry talked about Nintendo Switch Sports, Mighty Goose, Vesper, and Little Nightmares. Alex, meanwhile, has a little more to say about the Steam Deck as well as a cool shooter called Nightmare Reaper.

After the break, eShop Roundup! Then we got financial news and a Poll Time all about your backlogs.

We got games on deck! Switch Sports, Mighty Goose, Nightmare Reaper, and Vesper to name a few. Plus we have some news and poll results to discuss!https://t.co/VvlRQDvebp pic.twitter.com/Cquwk42Wg7 — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) May 12, 2022

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!