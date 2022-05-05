Episode 295 - This is Balex

We got Nintendo Switch Sports impressions among a first look at the Steam Deck and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. We also are super excited for our talk with the devs behind The Last Friend!

It's a normal length episode, but don't let that fool ya because this one is jam packed. Also it's Alex's first time editing the show, so go hard on him if the podcast is too loud or quiet.

After intros and KFC talk, we go into what we've been playing, Perry and Casey played Nintendo Switch sports and have mixed (but net positive) feelings. Perry brings us a couple quick bites after Casey bails on us (yet again#) before Balex brings the heat with The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe and glowing Steam Deck impressions.

In the second half of the show, Perry chats with The Last Friend devs Stonebot Studio (check them out here) before we close out on eShop Roundup and Poll Results Time.

