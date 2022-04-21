Episode 293 - Grab the Monado Bucket

We got a very full episode today with Listener Mail, another spicy Poll Time, and Xenoblade 3 news. But before all that we dive into Undertale, The Last Friend, Disney Magical World 2, and Lego City Undercover!

Can you believe they're moving up the release date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3? What lucky boys we are!

We were of course planning on eShop Roundup#, but lady luck once again said it wasn't in the cards. No, instead we spent this podcast discussing Xenoblade, our favorite video game movies, and another open-ended Poll Time. This week: What is one of your favorite games ever that you will likely never play again?

Before we get to that fun stuff, Alex and Perry have been playing some games. Alex discusses Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition and Undertale, and Perry talks a bit about The Last Friend -- a cool game about doggos! We're also having the developers for it on the show next week!

