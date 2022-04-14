Episode 292 - That's a Spicy Poll

The boys are at full force and ready to bring the heat with a jam packed Poll Results segment. But that's not all, we got Chrono Cross, Kirby, Slipstream, Hypnospace Outlaw, and Monster Hunter Rise!

Whose takes are hot? Whose takes are not? Will we get cancelled? Only one way to find out!

Before we get to the fun part of the episode, let's start out with what we've been playing. Perry and Casey both wrap up some thoughts on Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Alex then talks about two indies: Slipstream and Hypnospace Outlaw. To close out, Casey brings us Monster Hunter Rise thoughts and some impressions of that Chrono Cross remake.

After the break, we spend the second half of this beefy episode to talk about the results from the latest Poll Time. We asked you to share your cancellable Nintendo takes, and you sure did deliver! We even provided nine (three each) of our own! Balex, why do you keep making the show too long?#

