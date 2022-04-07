Episode 291 - Heavily Censored

Down a man, we push on by talking about games and playing em too! We got a mystery history on the docket as well as impressions of Habroxia 2, Toki Tori 2, Lego Star Wars and more!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Casey BAILED on us, which means we got another Pert and Bert episode on the docket.

The show starts with a bang: A Mystery History led by Alex! He follows it up with some very early impressions of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, during which time it is revealed Perry has, for all intents and purposes, never played a Lego game. That feels weird...is that weird? What Perry has played is some quick bite worthy indies: Toki Tori 2+, Rive, and Habroxia 2.

In the news this week, E3 2022 is cancelled! We talk a little bit about how E3 has changed, and remark that Nintendo last did an E3 stage show 10 years ago this year. Also, Perry is working on a game that just got announced: Run Box Run! We close the show on a brief eShop Roundup, Poll Time, and a couple new iTunes reviews.

Down a man, we push on by talking about games and playing em too! We got a mystery history on the docket as well as impressions of Habroxia 2, Toki Tori 2, Lego Star Wars and more! #LGM https://t.co/wJTD0o59lw pic.twitter.com/7dKiMAr0VB — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) April 7, 2022

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!