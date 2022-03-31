Episode 290 - Kirby Your Enthusiasm

The boys are joined by the Bivs to talk Kirby and the Forgotten Land, some baseball game you've never heard of, and of course the Zelda delay.

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

DANNY BIVENS IS BACK!!! The Famicast's resident Baseball Guy joins the boys for a big podcast about Kirby, a Zelda delay, and more.

After a smidge of discussion about the food we've been eating, we talk about the games we've been playing. The biggest is Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a really great Kirby game that reminds us a lot of 3D Land/World. Danny also talks to us about how baseball video games work in Japan in the form of Pro Yakyu Spirits 2021.

We then discuss the Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel getting delayed to Spring 2023 and have a bonus Poll Time dedicated to how surprised people are. To finish off the show, we have our regularly scheduled Poll Time about midnight releases.

Big thanks to our friend Danny Bivens for joining us this week! You can find The Bivs over at The Famicast.

The boys are joined by the @dannybiv to talk #KirbyandtheForgottenLand, some baseball game you've never heard of, and of course the Zelda delay.https://t.co/IPBxNBJlkV pic.twitter.com/1zcFCp8A2B — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) March 31, 2022

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!