Episode 289 - Listener Mail (Yeah)

We asked for your questions and you've delivered! That's right, we got a big fat listener mail show!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Who likes listener mail? WE LIKE LISTENER MAIL!

We got all three boys for a quick show all featuring your listener mail. These segments are fun, so send us more mail please! The letters this week involve Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, using two Switches as a Wii U, games you want to like but don't, and dream Retro Studios games. No Poll Time this week, but we also briefly touched on the Switch getting folders in its latest update.

We asked for your questions and you've delivered! That's right, we got a big fat listener mail show!https://t.co/vPJ53NLt3f pic.twitter.com/c5lLadu9po — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) March 24, 2022

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!