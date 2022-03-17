Episode 288 - For Kids Born in 1931

We got a full crew and with it comes plenty of games. Dark Souls, Dawn of the Monsters, Ever Oasis, Gran Turismo 7, and more. Plus the return of the VS. eShop Roundup!

Hey gang! It's time for another Talk Nintendo PODCAST! And this time, no Non-tendo games!

That's not to say we don't have a lot of games to talk about -- we do -- but Alex has moved away from Elden Ring (kind of) and Casey has no MMOs to talk about so it's a good week. Alex goes first this week to discuss Dawn of the Monsters (just released!) and Dark Souls: Remastered on Switch. Perry provides us with some closing thoughts on Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (we got him, Case), plus the original Grezzo game Ever Oasis. Casey closes us out with thoughts on Super Mario Strikers.

After the break, VS. eShop Roundup! It's been a while. You're welcome...or sorry! This week's poll pits two of the best 3D Mario games ever against each other. We're gonna do a HUGE Listener Mail segment next week, so send us your questions!

