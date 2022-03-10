Episode 287 - Still No Lover

No Carseat? No Problem! We got Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo impressions as well as Elden Ring and Mario Kart 8 on the docket, plus that sweet sweet poll results time!

No Casey this week (he's sick as a dawg) so Alex and Perry have a cordial, polite show only possible when one person is missing.

Despite being a pretty normal show length, we talk about a lot! After a game of Mystery History, the boys discuss a number of games including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Elden Ring, and the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo. It's so good and we are excited! According to Poll Time this week, y'all seem to be pretty excited too.

We close the show on the shortest eShop Roundup of all time (thank goodness#).

