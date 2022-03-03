Episode 286 - H. Dumpty’s

The boys are busy with Elden Ring, Xenoblade 2 and of course debating which starter to pick in the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Plus surprise King of the Hill Podcast?!

This week, we have a special treat: Perry and Josh started a new King of the Hill podcast! It's called The Propane Maniacs, and you can check out Episode 1 at the end of your regularly scheduled TNP episode. In the future it will have its own feed, so be sure to check it out.

Lots to discuss on the Nintendo side this episode because oowee -- new Pokemon announced! We discuss the surprise trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, AKA Gen 9. We talk about the proximity to Arceus, the starters, the visuals, and oh so much more! Before that though, we check in on what we've been playing. Perry continues to indulge in the wabi-sabi that is Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Alex gives a few final thoughts on Horizon: Forbidden West, and Casey leads a lengthy discussion about Elden Ring.

For Poll Time this week we ask: Which of the new Pokemon starters are you going with?

