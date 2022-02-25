Episode 285 - (Sigh) I Don’t Know, Man

It's been far too long since we got dirty with The Thirsty Mage, so we put an end to that wait and fired up Super Castlevania IV. We also talk about Xenoblade 2, Lost Ark, and Horizon Forbidden West!

It's a Thirsty Mage week here at Talk Nintendo P-O-D, so grab your Taco John's and pull up a seat!

The show breaks down into two halves this week. For the first half, we talk about the games we've been playing and read a piece of listener mail. Perry has turned a corner on Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and we discuss how Xenoblade does things that only work in the context of a Xenoblade game. Casey fills us in on Lost Ark and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Alex tells us about Horizon: Forbidden West (and beard memes).

In the second half of the show, David and "Michael" Jordan Rudek from The Thirsty Mage join us for a discussion about Super Castlevania IV (or more accurately, we join them). The feelings are all over the map for this game, but it was a fun time! What's your favorite Castle Quest?

