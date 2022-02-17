Episode 284 - But You Do Have To Like Me

Plenty of games to get to including Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Lost Ark, Pokemon Arceus, Sol Cresta, GetsuFumaDen and more. Plus more of your listener mail!

Lots of video games to talk about this week on Talk Nintendo, including one that's not even out yet!

We have a jumbo What We've Been Up To, which starts off with Perry describing the weirdness (but net goodness) of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Casey talks a bit about Arceus, and the boys think about what future Pokemon games might look like. He also brings a non-tendie to the table -- the Diablo-esque MMO Lost Ark. Alex, back to his old antics, talks about Life is Strange: True Colors, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, and Sol Cresta from Platinum Games (out Feb. 22).

Casey then bails on us, so Perry and Alex are left to close out the show. We take a listener mail about the future of Kid Icarus (lol how did none of us notice we read that letter twice) and do a Poll Time RE: last week's Nintendo Direct. Be sure to send us more listener mail so we don't do that again!

Last thing: There are a couple more days to pre-order Perry's ToeJam & Earl Game Deck. Make sure to check it out by Feb. 20 if you're digging it!

