Episode 283 - Grab Your Melatonin

Ooowweeee! Is there anything better than a good ol' fashioned Nintendie Direct?! Yes there is, one that includes Xenoblade Chronicles 3, a new Mario Strikers, RPGs for days, plus more! We break it down and give you our hot off the stove impressions.

We recorded this yesterday instead of Tuesday, and you know what that means: NINTENDO DIRECT TIME!

We spent basically the whole episode talking about the Nintendo Direct, and boy was there a lot. Xenoblade Chronicles 3! Mario Strikers: Battle League! Mario Kart 9--I mean 8 Deluxe DLC! Splatoon 3! More!!! After that, we riff on Pokemon Legends: Arceus for a while and we all still really like it. We'll probably do a spoilercast at some point? Finally, we got a Pokemon Poll Time. What's your favorite Pokemon console generation (pre-Switch)?

