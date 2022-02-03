Episode 282 - Balance Wonderworld

POKEMON LEGENDS ARCEUS and a whole lot of it. We do manage to squeeze in Listener Mail, Craigslist Roundup, and we learned Alex is a complete and literal monster.

Oowee! Hope you like Pokemon because we spent half the episode talking about it!

That's right: Pokemon Legends: Arceus came out last Friday and Alex and Perry have both been playing it. Alex, madman he is, already caught them all -- but we aren't getting into spoilers so don't worry. Still, lot to talk about with this surprisingly ambitious, surprisingly mainline Pokemon game. Poll time takes the temperature of how people are liking the game.

But that's not all that happened this week! The new game from Shovel Knight developer Yacht Club Games was announced mid-recording, and it's a cool Link's Awakening and Castlevania inspired game! It looks amazing, and we spend some time talking about both our quick thoughts and the strangeness of such a big indie going to Kickstarter in order to foster a community. Lastly, we close on some GOTY and Kid Icarus-themed listener mail and hear about Perry's latest Craigslist Roundup.

We do manage to squeeze in Listener Mail, Craigslist Roundup, and we learned @culafia is a complete and literal monster.

