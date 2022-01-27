Episode 281 - It's All Perfectly Legal

We're joined by the one and only Justin Nation for The 2021 Jimmie Awards! Plus we got SNK Vs. Capcom Card Fighters, Windjammers, and Gunvolt Chronicles impressions.

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Who's ready for the 2021 Jimmies???!!! Oh, you're not? Ok.

This Game of the Year episode is different from previous years in that we have Alex on board in addition to our esteemed guest Justin Nation, who also joins us. In addition, Alex, someone who has never listened to a full episode of this show, planned the awards, meaning this episode is over 2 hours long (#ThanksBalex).

Before that, though, we have some new business! We gave our thoughts on Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 (out today!), Windjammers 2, and SNK VS. Capcom: Card Fighters' Clash. If you'd believe it (you do), Justin played all of them.

Then, The Jimmie Awards! This year, we have a new structure -- hope ya like it. We do our personal Top 5s along with these Jimmie categories: Biggest Letdown, Biggest Surprise, Best Old Game You Played in 2021, Nontendo Game of the Year, and Worst Game of the Year. To close, we pick Talk Nintendo's Game of the Year and do a GOTY-themed Poll Time!

No rest for the wicked because Arceus comes out tomorrow, meaning we posted this show pretty much on the last day we can get away with a GOTY episode. True Talk Nintendo fashion! Also, we ran out of time so we're going to read your GOTY picks next week.

We're joined by the one and only @NindieSpotlight for The 2021 Jimmie Awards!



Plus we got SNK Vs. Capcom Card Fighters, Windjammers, and Gunvolt Chronicles impressions!https://t.co/xjaEkt5wHF pic.twitter.com/CflmJMWoMT — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) January 27, 2022

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!