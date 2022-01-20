Episode 280 - Dynasty Star Warriors

Another week, another man down. This week Jerry is a little under the weather, but Balex and Carseat step up to the plate. The boys get into the Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard news plus Tales of Arise, South Park, and more!

Another two-man show! When the Jerry's away, Balex and Jimmy will play (by which I mean, barely discuss Nintendo).

We're doing things a little different this week, since Microsoft announced it was acquiring Activision Blizzard on recording day and it's all we can think about. We spent about a half-hour talking about it, and there's a lot to unpack. We also talk about Kirby's release date in March before going to break.

After break, we chat about the games we have been playing. Alex has South Park: The Fractured But Whole and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Casey played a bunch of Tales of Arise. Pretty good game, right? We close on a Pokemon Legends: Arceus-themed Poll Time and a plug for Perry's new ToeJam & Earl Game Deck. Pre-orders available here! (https://limitedrungames.com/collections/neo-frontpage/products/toejam-earl-30th-anniversary-game-deck). Oh, also, Alex reads a Nintendo News Report iTunes review from five years ago who may actually be an active listener of this podcast. LOL!

GOTY episode in one week! Send us your Top 3 list to tnp@nintendoworldreport.com.

