Episode 279 - A Crystal 30

It's a jam packed episode with our 2022 Preview and Predictions segment rounded out the show, but before that we got plenty to get into. Mario + Rabbids DLC, Pokemon Diamond, Tales of Arise to name a few!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

It's a long'un today! We're previewing 2022 today, but first, games!

Perry has the most new business this week, including the Mario + Rabbids Donkey Kong DLC, Katamari Damacy REROLL, and Captain Toad. Casey, meanwhile, has been playing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and The Binding of Isaac: Repentance. Alex, who uncharacteristically brought one game to the table this week, thinks Tales of Arise is really good. It took us an hour to get through all of these, but the show is only halfway done.

After the break, we do our 2022 preview! We go over four predictions for this year, our gaming resolutions (POLL TIME), and most anticipated games after going over some of the year's highlights. Jordan "Michael" Rudek was going to join us, but was apparently TOO BUSY for our prestigious fast food non-tendo podcast featuring some Nintendo games. He was kind enough to give us his thoughts on the year ahead.

Game of the year in two weeks, so send us your Top 3 GOTYs via listener mail!

It's a jam packed episode with our 2022 Preview and Predictions segment rounded out the show, but before that we got plenty to get into. Mario + Rabbids DLC, Pokemon Diamond, Tales of Arise to name a few!https://t.co/UxtGOfCnR3 pic.twitter.com/p92Unak52l — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) January 13, 2022

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!